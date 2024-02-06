Parson signs $48B Missouri budget, cuts tax refund program

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved most of a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million lawmakers had set aside for tax refunds.

The budget outlines spending on state programs and services for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins today.

Notably, Parson cut funding for a new tax refund program spearheaded by the House Budget Committee leader. He previously raised concerns about the refunds, which were only slated to go to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually.

Parson has said he'd prefer to dole out tax breaks to all Missourians.

In total, Parson cut about $644 million in spending proposed by lawmakers, mostly federal stimulus funding.

"This past session was often obstructed by petty infighting and personal political interests, but common sense prevailed," Parson said in a statement, taking a dig at Republican feuds that caused roadblocks in the Senate. "We applaud members of the General Assembly for capitalizing on this opportunity and prioritizing the continued success of our state."