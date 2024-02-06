Parson sets tight deadline for Medicaid funding fix

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Monday set a tight deadline for lawmakers to work out a deal on a critical piece of Medicaid funding.

If lawmakers can't find a solution by noon today, Parson said he'll cut $722 million from the state budget July 1. That includes close to $182 million in state funding and would hit programs ranging from K-12 school busing to nursing home care.

"The implications of this are huge," Parson said.

At issue is a tax on hospitals and other medical providers that's used to drawn down federal Medicaid funding. Parson said without the tax, the state faces a nearly $1.4 billion funding gap over the next two years.

The tax now is tangled in an effort by some anti-abortion lawmakers to ban Medicaid coverage for some contraceptives. Those lawmakers are trying to attach the ban to the tax.

During the legislative session that ended May 14, lawmakers proposed banning Medicaid coverage for "any drug or device approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration that may cause the destruction of or prevent the implantation of, an unborn child."