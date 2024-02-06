Parson, senators split on Missouri bridge repairs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson is unwilling to budge much on a proposed list of bridges slated for repair under a $350 million bond plan he's pitching, the Republican told members of The Associated Press and Missouri Press Association last week.

When asked by AP how open he is to adding or changing bridges on the project list, Parson said "not much."

His comments come after several state senators from the St. Louis and Kansas City areas criticized the proposal for including too few bridges from those regions.

"This project list doesn't come down from Mount Sinai on stone tablets," St. Louis-area Republican Sen. Bob Onder said after Parson met privately with Senate Republicans last week about the bond proposal. "I'd like to be able to support it, but in its present form it needs work."

Parson during his State of the State address this year proposed fixing 250 bridges by borrowing $351 million, which he said would free up money for other roads and bridges across the state.

The list of 250 bridges comes from a broader statewide construction plan of priority projects already slated for repair that was chosen by regional and metropolitan planning commissions, Transportation Department director Patrick McKenna said. From that list, Parson worked with the department to identify bridges that could be completed quickly and for less than $8 million.

McKenna said keeping the per-project price tag low means more bridges can be repaired with the money. But he said that also means it tends to go toward projects in rural areas, where bridges often are smaller and less expensive to fix.