Parson says state will end virus-related federal unemployment benefits

Missouri will follow the lead of several other states and end COVID-19-related federal unemployment benefits.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the move, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. June 12.

"From conversations with business owners across the state, we know that they are struggling not because of COVID-19 but because of labor shortages resulting from these excessive federal unemployment programs," Parson said at a news conference Tuesday. "While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing. It's time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce."

"As I travel the state, from Sarcoxie to Hannibal and all points in between, over-arching concerns from business owners is the shortage of employees," Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said. "Across every industry, businesses cannot compete against federal largesse. Our economy is built upon an active and vibrant workforce, and we should be cultivating job-creation and employment rather than inhibiting them. The jobs exist and the demand exists, and I applaud the governor for taking this bold and decisive action."