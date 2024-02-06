Parson says 'no way' to state mask mandate

This story is updated.

Gov. Mike Parson, fresh off his decisive election victory Nov. 3, was in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday to view the new Patriot Medical Devices facility and to repeat his philosophy of “personal responsibility” for dealing with COVID-19.

Once again, Parson said no to the notion of a Jefferson City-imposed requirement for all Missourians to wear a face covering.

“There is no way I believe you can do a statewide mandate that’s fair to everybody in the state,” said Parson, speaking at the start of a three-city tour that also took him to manufacturing facilities in St. Charles and Washington, Missouri.

New factory

Gov. Mike Parson makes a speech, with Patriot Medical Devices workers and representatives of Saint Francis Medical Center behind him, Wednesday at the company's factory in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Patriot Medical began manufacturing three-ply face masks in August at 1823 Rust Ave., with a plan to start making higher quality N-95 masks in early 2021.

Rick Needham, Patriot CEO, said the company recently put five machines into operation in the last couple of weeks.

“We can now make several million masks per month,” Needham said, “with the number depending on whether we run two or three shifts,” adding Patriot’s preference is to hire military veterans.

Rising numbers

Parson said he is acutely aware COVID cases have ramped up significantly in recent weeks.

Workers at Patriot Medical Devices pack face masks into smaller boxes that hold 50 masks Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

“The numbers are going up at a much faster pace than anybody expected,” said Parson, 65, who himself recovered from COVID in September, along with his wife, Teresa.

“If you look at October, it was the highest month we’ve had since COVID-19 (began), but we already hit those numbers in November in just half a month, so they’re accelerating,” he added.

No change in policy

Parson remains firm his administration will not change its approach despite being urged by the Missouri Hospital Association to take a stronger line on masking.

“You have to take personal responsibility on yourself,” he said.