Parson says Missouri won't help much with Biden vaccine rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said his administration won't help enforce President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate in some limited instances.

Parson's executive order bans his administration from enforcing the mandate or penalizing noncompliance, but only when people refuse coronavirus vaccination for religious or medical reasons.

While Biden has argued the sweeping mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and warned they could exacerbate supply-chain problems.

"These federal mandates pose a significant risk to our state economy and workforce, and jeopardize public health by increasing vaccine hesitancy," Parson wrote in his order.

Biden is expected to release details soon about implementing the mandate. The Democrat has said companies with at least 100 employees will have to require all their employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. The mandate for federal contractors goes into effect in December and it does not have a testing option.

"Let me be clear, we continue to encourage all Missourians to get vaccinated," Parson said. "We can support vaccination without supporting mandates. We are issuing this order to protect our system of government and the individual rights of Missourians to make their own health care decisions."

Parson said Missouri, which ranks in the bottom 10 of states based on the percentage of the total population having completed vaccinations, has been doing fine without mandates.