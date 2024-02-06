All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 29, 2021
Parson says Missouri won't help much with Biden vaccine rule
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said his administration won't help enforce President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate in some limited instances. Parson's executive order bans his administration from enforcing the mandate or penalizing noncompliance, but only when people refuse coronavirus vaccination for religious or medical reasons...
By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Gov. Mike Parson talks in a briefing at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson during a July 2020 visit to the area.
Gov. Mike Parson talks in a briefing at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson during a July 2020 visit to the area.Southeast Missourian file

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said his administration won't help enforce President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate in some limited instances.

Parson's executive order bans his administration from enforcing the mandate or penalizing noncompliance, but only when people refuse coronavirus vaccination for religious or medical reasons.

While Biden has argued the sweeping mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and warned they could exacerbate supply-chain problems.

"These federal mandates pose a significant risk to our state economy and workforce, and jeopardize public health by increasing vaccine hesitancy," Parson wrote in his order.

Biden is expected to release details soon about implementing the mandate. The Democrat has said companies with at least 100 employees will have to require all their employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. The mandate for federal contractors goes into effect in December and it does not have a testing option.

"Let me be clear, we continue to encourage all Missourians to get vaccinated," Parson said. "We can support vaccination without supporting mandates. We are issuing this order to protect our system of government and the individual rights of Missourians to make their own health care decisions."

Parson said Missouri, which ranks in the bottom 10 of states based on the percentage of the total population having completed vaccinations, has been doing fine without mandates.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Close to half of Missourians have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the state health department. Of the population eligible to be vaccinated, those at least 12 years old, the vaccination rate is closer to 58%. More than 80% of Missourians 65 and older, who are considered at high risk for COVID-19 complications, are fully vaccinated.

Other Republican governors have taken similar stands against Biden's vaccine requirement.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday directed the state's executive-branch agencies not to cooperate with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, where possible. And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Oct. 11 to bar private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the state is suing the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate for federal contractors, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Wednesday said he plans to sue, too.

Parson's executive order also directs his administration to comply with any lawsuits Schmitt files against the federal vaccine mandate.

Democratic state House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement Parson's order is generally toothless.

"The governor's executive order appears carefully crafted to do absolutely nothing -- except promote the attorney general's latest frivolous lawsuit at taxpayer expense," she said. "If these two put as much energy into fighting the pandemic as they do into fighting those fighting the pandemic, Missouri would be in a much stronger position."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy