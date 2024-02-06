Parson moves up vote on Missouri Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said he's moving up the date voters will decide whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults in the state.

Missouri ballot initiatives automatically go on the November general election ballot unless the governor acts otherwise.

Parson said he put the measure on the Aug. 4 primary ballot instead because the state needs as much time as possible to financially prepare if the measure is approved.

"Pass or fail, it is important that we understand the implications of what would be a new spending bill out of our already depleted general revenue," Parson said.

The coronavirus has lead to a massive drop in the state's revenue collections.

Missouri's Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and it's income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

The ballot proposal would expand eligibility under the terms of the 2010 federal health care law signed by President Barack Obama. That law provides a higher-than-usual federal funding share for states that expand Medicaid coverage to adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, about $17,600 for an individual or $30,000 for a family of three.