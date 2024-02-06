Parson marks Missouri bicentennial with party-less inaugural

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson began a new term in office Monday with an inaugural ceremony marking the start of Missouri's bicentennial celebration, but without a traditional party because of coronavirus precautions.

The Republican governor took the oath of office on the grounds of the recently refurbished Capitol, with church bells ringing and artillery guns firing a salute -- just as they have for past governors. He swore on a Bible given to him by his wife, Teresa, and a B-2 bomber flew low over the Capitol.

There was no inaugural parade, no hand-shaking reception line with the general public and no inaugural ball, where the governor and lawmakers typically don fancy apparel to dance in the cramped Capitol Rotunda. All of those festivities were canceled or postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

In his speech, Parson acknowledged the challenges facing many people while optimistically forecasting "sunny days are ahead."

"This is our time to preserve the American dream," Parson said.

A worker climbs scaffolding for lighting equipment as final preparations are made on Monday for the inauguration of Gov. Mike Parson at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press

Parson said he would work to provide the tools needed for doctors and nurses, law enforcement officers, farmers and teachers. He said his job is to make life better for every Missourian.

"I will care for the unborn to the elderly, the rich to the poor, regardless of the color of your skin," he said.

Rep. Crystal Quade, the top Democrat in the Republican-led House, said Parson missed an opportunity to decry the political violence demonstrated at the U.S. Capitol last week.

"At this critical juncture in our history, we need leaders who will unequivocally and vocally oppose domestic terrorism," she said in a statement. "On the first day of his new term, Governor Parson failed to do so, and Missourians should demand to know why."

While speaking to reporters later Monday, Parson repeated his criticism of lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol.

Gov. Mike Parson delivers the inaugural address after being sworn in to his first full term as governor Monday as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol stands below in Jefferson City, Missouri. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

State officials hope by this August enough people will have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to safely hold a more elaborate celebration. It would coincide with the 200th anniversary of Missouri's official admittance to the United States on Aug. 10, 1821. The state recently completed a five-year, $54 million renovation of the century-old Capitol and its monuments.

Parson, 65, won election to a full four-year term in November by easily defeating Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who attended his inauguration. Parson had been elected lieutenant governor in 2016 but ascended to the top spot June 1, 2018, when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned while facing potential impeachment over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.