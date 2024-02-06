Parson extends drought alert; much of Southeast Missouri 'severe'

Much of Southeast Missouri continues to be classified as drought-stricken, according to the latest Drought Monitor map released by U.S. Department of Agriculture and partnering agencies.

In response, Gov. Mike Parson, in a statement released Monday, Nov. 28, has extended the state's drought alert until March 1 because of what he called Missouri's "abnormally dry conditions."

Forecasts, he said, indicate no substantial improvement coming over the winter months with 87% of the state's 114 counties now affected.

Parson's original alert, issued as an executive order July 21, was to have expired Thursday, Dec. 1.

Locally

Perry County is experiencing "moderate" drought with the county's northwest section classified with the less serious "abnormally dry" designation.

Cape Girardeau County is mostly classified as in a "severe" drought condition, with only the northwestern tip of the county denoted as in "moderate" drought.

Scott County is in "severe" drought save for a stretch of its eastern border, which is classified as in an "extreme" condition.

Water conservation

"It will take a lot of precipitation to help Missouri recover from the current water deficit," Parson said in a statement. "Water for livestock is just as important in the winter as it is the summer, and we want to ensure resources are available to our farmers and ranchers that may need them. Additionally, with navigational challenges forming on Missouri's rivers affecting barge traffic, extending our Executive Order is necessary to support continued mitigation efforts."