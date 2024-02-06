Parson defeats Galloway to remain Missouri governor

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Republican Mike Parson has won the governor's race, defeating Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway for the chance to serve a full term in the role he inherited when his predecessor resigned under a cloud of scandal two years ago.

Parson, a former state representative and sheriff, campaigned on law-and-order issues heading into Tuesday's election and fought off criticism from Galloway over his laissez faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson is a conservative who has favored what he calls a "balanced approach" to the pandemic by allowing businesses and schools to operate while imploring Missourians to act responsibly to slow the spread of the virus. But Missouri is among several Midwestern states that have seen big increases in confirmed cases and hospitalizations, which Galloway has blamed on a "failure of leadership."

Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and ascended to the top job two years later when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid a scandal.

Much of the governor's race focused on two topics: the coronavirus and crime.

Galloway was repeatedly critical of Parson's handling of the pandemic. He allowed Missouri to reopen in mid-June, and the number of confirmed cases rose sharply afterward. Meanwhile, hospitalizations began to spike in September and the trend continued into October.

Parson also has declined to require face coverings or order other restrictions and has often appeared in public maskless. He and his wife, both in their 60s, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23, but neither developed serious symptoms and he quickly resumed in-person campaigning.

At a candidate forum last month in Columbia, Galloway said Parson "failed the test of leadership."