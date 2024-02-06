Parson calls special session on Missouri Medicaid funding

COLUMBIA, Mo.— Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday called lawmakers back for a special session to work out a deal on a critical piece of Medicaid funding.

Parson said the special session will begin at noon today so lawmakers can pass a tax on medical providers that draws down a significant amount of federal Medicaid funding.

"Let me be clear, now is a time that demands leadership among legislators and not an opportunity to play games with billions of dollars and millions of livelihoods in pursuit of narrow political interests," Parson said in a statement.

Lawmakers face a tight deadline to reach a deal before Missouri's next fiscal year begins July 1. Parson has threatened to enact massive spending cuts if no deal is reached by then.

At issue is an effort by some Republican lawmakers to stop Medicaid coverage for Planned Parenthood and some family planning services.

Republican Sen. Bob Onder is trying to resurrect language cutting off any Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

Lawmakers passed a ban on government funding for Planned Parenthood in 2019. But the Missouri Supreme Court last year ruled lawmakers violated the state constitution by making the policy change through the state budget.

Lawmakers also have proposed banning Medicaid coverage for "any drug or device approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration that may cause the destruction of or prevent the implantation of, an unborn child."