Parson calls it 'encouraging' to see some return to normalcy

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he's encouraged by seeing residents returning to some semblance of normal life after weeks of shelter-in-place orders made necessary by the coronavirus.

The Republican governor spent the weekend back home in southwestern Missouri and said it was good "to do some of the normal duties in life." He helped his grandson shop for his first car and took his wife to a restaurant.

"It was encouraging to see first-hand this weekend that Missourians were finding a way to adapt and safely move forward," Parson said during a news conference.

"We remain confident in our recovery plan," Parson said.

Missouri confirmed 74 new cases of the coronavirus Monday; Parson noted that was the lowest one-day total since mid-March. All told, 9,918 Missourians have tested positive. Deaths rose by four to 488.

Non-essential businesses reopened in most parts of the state last week. St. Louis and St. Louis County will allow phased-in reopening starting next week.

The state this week is testing 1,500 asymptomatic workers at the Smithfield Foods' pork plant in the rural north-central Missouri town of Milan. Randall Williams, director of the state health department, said there has been no outbreak at the plant but the state is conducting the testing proactively. Test results are expected this week.

Similar testing at the Triumph Foods plant in St. Joseph recently found more than 400 asymptomatic workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Missouri prisoners are producing a variety of products to help government agencies and not-for-profit organizations during the pandemic. Three Missouri Vocational Enterprises factories have been modified since March to focus on items of need.