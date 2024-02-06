All sections
NewsSeptember 26, 2018

Parson calls for change to low-income housing tax credits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said state tax credits for low-income housing won't be issued until lawmakers revamp the program. Parson on Monday said in the meantime, he will still consider voting for federal low-income housing tax credits but won't support state tax credits...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said state tax credits for low-income housing won't be issued until lawmakers revamp the program.

Parson on Monday said in the meantime, he will still consider voting for federal low-income housing tax credits but won't support state tax credits.

Parson is among Missouri Housing Development Commission members who vote on how much, if any, low-income housing tax credits are awarded to subsidize affordable housing.

Critics, including former Gov. Eric Greitens, have said the tax credits are inefficient. But Greitens and his housing commission appointees faced pushback for voting against state tax credits last year. Greitens' appointees later resigned.

Parson on Monday named the Carthage Chamber of Commerce Economic Development director Mark Elliff and Lee's Summit Economic Development Council president and CEO Rick McDowell to the board.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

