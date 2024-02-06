All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2019

Parson appoints Judge Ransom to appeals court

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Judge Robin Ransom to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, on Wednesday.

She was one of three finalists to replace Judge Lisa Amburg, who retired in August.

The other finalists were Judge Michael Gardner and John Torbitzky, a partner in a St. Louis area law firm.

Gardner serves on the bench in the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties.

Ransom, a native of St. Louis, was appointed to the 22nd Judicial Circuit in 2008. She was elected presiding judge of the circuit last year, the first black female to do so.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

