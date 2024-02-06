Parson appoints Judge Ransom to appeals court

The other finalists were Judge Michael Gardner and John Torbitzky, a partner in a St. Louis area law firm.

Gardner serves on the bench in the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties.

Ransom, a native of St. Louis, was appointed to the 22nd Judicial Circuit in 2008. She was elected presiding judge of the circuit last year, the first black female to do so.