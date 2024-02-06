Parson appoints Fitzpatrick as next state treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he is appointing the chairman of the House Budget Committee to serve as the next state treasurer, adding another link to a chain-reaction of office shuffling among Missouri's top elected officials.

Republican Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick will succeed Republican Treasurer Eric Schmitt when Schmitt takes over for Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Hawley is leaving office in January -- two years ahead of the end of his term -- because he won election to the U.S. Senate in November by defeating Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill.

The appointment of Fitzpatrick to fill the remaining two years of Schmitt's term as treasurer will necessitate even more changes.

Parson will be responsible for calling a special election to fill Fitzpatrick's 158th House District in southwest Missouri. The House speaker will be responsible for selecting a new budget committee chairman.

The state treasurer manages Missouri's revenues and oversees its investment portfolio. Parson said he chose Fitzpatrick for the job because of his background in business and finance and his experience as budget chairman -- even though Fitzpatrick sometimes challenged Parson's budget decisions.

Fitzpatrick "has built a proven track record of being a wise steward and protector of the people's money," Parson said.

In September, Fitzpatrick led an unsuccessful attempt to override some of Parson's line-item budget vetoes. Fitzpatrick said at the time he respected Parson but believed the governor -- who had been in office only a few weeks when he signed the budget -- was not fully informed when he made some of his vetoes.

Both downplayed their disagreements Wednesday.