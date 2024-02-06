All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 25, 2019

Parson appointed to national Council of Governors

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson is now a member of the national Council of Governors. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Parson will join the council. The governors advise the U.S. Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security, and the White House Homeland Security Council, on issues related to the National Guard, national defense, federal homeland security, civil support missions and disaster response...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson is now a member of the national Council of Governors.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Parson will join the council. The governors advise the U.S. Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security, and the White House Homeland Security Council, on issues related to the National Guard, national defense, federal homeland security, civil support missions and disaster response.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Parson said in a news release he appreciated the appointment to the council to help strengthen the partnership between the federal and state governments.

The Council of Governors was established in 2010 as a bipartisan panel of 10 governors from around the nation.

Parson said the council offers bipartisan advice from states on vital issues, including how to effectively use the National Guard.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy