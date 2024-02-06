Parson announces money for SEMO Electric project

SIKESTON, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson traveled to Southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, attending a broadband development event at SEMO Electric Cooperative.

During his visit, Parson announced 16 projects from eight providers will be getting $3 million toward their respective projects. SEMO Electric was one of those.

Parson announced SEMO Electric will receive $142,000 for Scott County projects.

Parson said that when he became governor, one thing he was aiming for was strong infrastructure and workforce development.

“You can’t have one without the other,” Parson said Tuesday.

Parson also mentioned that seven to eight schools are currently without broadband throughout the state, leaving students and teachers in a bind on how to go about learning and teaching material during the COVID-19 pandemic. With effective and high-speed broadband, Parson said that could change, and added since the pandemic hit and students had to go virtual, that left a void for those without access to the internet at home.