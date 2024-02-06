Gov. Mike Parson still favors borrowing $350 million through issuance of bonds to fund repairs for some 250 bridges in the state.

But during a visit to a Jackson manufacturing business Friday, the Republican governor said he is willing to listen to other ideas including one proposed by a key lawmaker in his own party.

House Budget Chairman Cody Smith has proposed spending $100 million in state money for road and bridge repairs in the 2020 fiscal year beginning July 1. A similar amount could be spent annually for the next several years, according to Smith.

Smith said this week his plan would save an estimated $100 million in interest the state would face under Parson’s competing infrastructure proposal, according to The Associated Press.

“This is an attempt to prioritize transportation infrastructure within the existing budget that we have,” The Associated Press quoted Smith as saying. “This would not take us further into debt.”

Gov. Mike Parson shakes hands with Taylor Laws of Scott City while paying a visit to Signature Packaging and Paper on Friday in Jackson. Jacob Wiegand

But while Parson defended his proposal Friday, the governor said “this is just one solution.”

Still, Parson said he thinks it makes financial sense to issue bonds that would be paid off in 15 years, but would finance improvements that allow bridges to last for 50 to 75 years.

Parson added “it is a good day in Missouri” when lawmakers are looking at ways to fund infrastructure improvements.

Parson said Missouri voters have made it clear they won’t support a tax increase to pay for road and bridge improvements.

Voters last year rejected a proposal that would have raised the state’s gas tax.

The governor commented on the transportation issue in response to questions from the Southeast Missourian.

Fast Track

Parson visited the Signature Packaging and Paper facility Friday afternoon to tout Fast Track, a workforce development bill that passed the Missouri House and is now being considered by the Senate.

Fast Track is one of Parson’s top legislative priorities.