Gov. Mike Parson still favors borrowing $350 million through issuance of bonds to fund repairs for some 250 bridges in the state.
But during a visit to a Jackson manufacturing business Friday, the Republican governor said he is willing to listen to other ideas including one proposed by a key lawmaker in his own party.
House Budget Chairman Cody Smith has proposed spending $100 million in state money for road and bridge repairs in the 2020 fiscal year beginning July 1. A similar amount could be spent annually for the next several years, according to Smith.
Smith said this week his plan would save an estimated $100 million in interest the state would face under Parson’s competing infrastructure proposal, according to The Associated Press.
“This is an attempt to prioritize transportation infrastructure within the existing budget that we have,” The Associated Press quoted Smith as saying. “This would not take us further into debt.”
But while Parson defended his proposal Friday, the governor said “this is just one solution.”
Still, Parson said he thinks it makes financial sense to issue bonds that would be paid off in 15 years, but would finance improvements that allow bridges to last for 50 to 75 years.
Parson added “it is a good day in Missouri” when lawmakers are looking at ways to fund infrastructure improvements.
Parson said Missouri voters have made it clear they won’t support a tax increase to pay for road and bridge improvements.
Voters last year rejected a proposal that would have raised the state’s gas tax.
The governor commented on the transportation issue in response to questions from the Southeast Missourian.
Parson visited the Signature Packaging and Paper facility Friday afternoon to tout Fast Track, a workforce development bill that passed the Missouri House and is now being considered by the Senate.
Fast Track is one of Parson’s top legislative priorities.
The measure would create a financial-aid program targeting adults working toward degree programs that fill a high-need skills gap.
State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, sponsored the bill in the House. Swan told those gathered at Signature Packaging that Missouri has 2.6 million adults who have no postsecondary education. Another 700,000 Missourians have taken college classes, but never graduated.
Swan said the program would pay tuition and fees for eligible adults.
State Sen. Gary Romine, R-Farmington, has introduced Fast Track legislation in the Senate. Romine, along with Swan, accompanied the governor on the visit to Jackson. Also making the trip were Missouri Department of Economic Development director Rob Dixon and state Higher Education commissioner Zora Mulligan.
Parson said training workers for “high-demand jobs” is a top priority for his administration.
He said workforce development and transportation improvements are vital if Missouri is to move forward economically.
In today’s high-tech world, workers need more than high-school diplomas, Parson said. “We have fallen behind,” he told the crowd, which included not only area officials but also workers at the Signature Packaging plant.
Parson said the legislation is aimed to help Missouri workers, including those employed at the Jackson manufacturing plant.
“I hope some of you take advantage of this,” he told plant workers.
Parson had sought $22 million for the scholarship program, but a House subcommittee earmarked $4 million of that amount to fund other education priorities.
Romine, the state senator, said before the governor spoke Friday he expects the legislation to come out of the Senate to be slightly different from the House bill.
But he predicted both legislative bodies would agree on a compromise that will put Fast Track legislation on the governor’s desk.
Parson told the crowd in Jackson the legislation is a “wise investment” for Missouri.
