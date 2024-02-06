Parson accuses lawmakers of 'grandstanding' on tax mistake

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is accusing state lawmakers of "grandstanding" by holding numerous hearings to discuss a tax refund problem caused in part by a mistake on state tax withholding tables.

Parson on Wednesday also defended Revenue Department director Joel Walters' handling of the error that could reduce or eliminate refunds for thousands of Missouri taxpayers on their state income tax returns for 2018. The Republican governor responded after Walters appeared Wednesday at another special Missouri House committee hearing on the issue.

"Since this year's session began, Director Walters has testified at 10 hearings where the withholding issue was discussed. Our office is aware of the decade old mistake that was found in the withholding tables and have worked with the department to correct the problem and focus on solutions, not political grandstanding," Parson said in a statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Despite Parson's comments, the committee will continue to investigate and "protect Missourians from experiencing this type of pain again," Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr said in a statement Thursday.

"It is unfortunate that the executive branch is confusing grandstanding with standing up for the taxpayers," said committee chairman Robert Ross, a Yukon Republican, who has led the inquiry into Walters' leadership on the problem. "But we will never back down from doing our job."

Walters told Ross' committee this week that the department last year identified an error in its withholdings tables dating back years. While that error has since been corrected, Walters said changes to federal tax law also caused withholding issues.

The withholding table error and changes to federal tax law mean employers didn't withhold as much money from workers' paychecks throughout 2018, so some employees will have to pay a larger share of their tax bill when they file their taxes this year or will get a smaller refund.