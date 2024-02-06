Parson: 7,000-plus Missouri college students test positive

O'FALLON, Mo. -- More than 7,000 college-age people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since classes resumed in mid-August, fueling spikes in confirmed cases in the state's college towns, Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday.

Recent single-day positive test rates in some college towns have been as high as 45% for people in the 18-24 age group, Parson said. That's more than eight times the national positivity rate of 5.5% for people of all ages, according to the seven-day average from The Covid Tracking Project operated by The Atlantic.

Parson said none of the college-age students have become seriously ill, but he warned they can spread the disease to more vulnerable people such as the elderly.

"I know there is a lot of concern right now regarding college students, but I want to assure you that our colleges and our universities have plans in place and are taking all steps necessary to keep their students and communities as safe as possible," Parson said.

The University of Missouri's Columbia campus has reported 683 confirmed student cases of COVID-19 since classes resumed. The school is punishing 330 students for violating COVID-19 safety rules, with penalties as stiff as suspension for the semester. Violations range from refusing to wear a mask to sneaking guests into residence halls and throwing big parties on campus, The Kansas City Star reported.

Meanwhile, Missouri State University in Springfield has 614 confirmed cases among students, according to its online dashboard.

Parson spoke at a news conference at Washington University in St. Louis, where researchers have developed a new saliva test for the coronavirus Parson touted as a game-changer.

"By enabling rapid testing of large numbers of people, this new saliva test is a major development that will improve our testing capabilities even more," the Republican governor said.