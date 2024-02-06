Parody play brings Shakespeare to Central High School

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” isn’t a typical Shakespearean play.

True, several of the actors are in tights and puffy pants, and familiar names such as Ophelia and Hamlet, Henry VI and Macbeth crop up. But at its heart, this show is a parody of Shakespeare’s works, with improvisation and audience participation in a high-energy production.

Uriel Achilleus, a senior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, said everyone in the show plays several roles.

“There’s not really a lead,” he said.

Achilleus plays Hamlet, Henry VI, Antony from “Antony and Cleopatra” and other roles.

Students perform a skit of "Romeo and Juliet" during rehearsal Wednesday of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" at the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Andrew J. Whitaker

Because the show originally was written for three men, but eight performers are cast in this production, the lines were dispersed among the actors equally, Achilleus said.

“I think the biggest challenge is we do ‘Hamlet’ backward,” he said.

Learning the lines was the tricky part, Achilleus said, though he’s acted in Shakespeare productions before, with the St. Louis Shakespeare festival.

“It does throw me off sometimes,” he said. “Lots of twists and changes. It’s really, really funny.”

Senior Brooke Kimberly plays the nurse from “Romeo and Juliet,” Ophelia from “Hamlet” and a cheerleader in the section of the play devoted to Shakespeare’s history plays.

She said she’s acted since middle school, and while being in this show is a lot of fun, it is a challenge, “especially with the poofy pants on.”

Among her many roles, senior Lydia Gentry plays a friar, Polonius from “Hamlet,” and she’s in “the Scottish play.”

“I play him,” she said, observing the tradition — or superstition — of not saying the name “Macbeth” while in a theater.

“I feel like we’ll do great,” Gentry said, adding she has “too many favorite things” about the show.

Second only to the acting are the props, in the production, said assistant properties manager AJ Cook.

“There are so many props in this show,” she said, gesturing to tables crowded with a skull, wigs, cups, fake weapons and other items.