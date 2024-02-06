All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 19, 2019

Parma fires destroy city hall, home

PARMA, Mo. -- Authorities are describing the fire which destroyed Parma's City Hall as arson. A second fire, which destroyed the home of the town's former mayor, is being called suspicious. The Missouri Fire Marshal spent Wednesday looking at both blazes which left portions of Main Street in the small New Madrid County community in ashes. ...

Associated Press
The home of Tyus Byrd, the former mayor of Parma, on West Main Street in Parma was destroyed by a fire during the early morning hours Wednesday.
The home of Tyus Byrd, the former mayor of Parma, on West Main Street in Parma was destroyed by a fire during the early morning hours Wednesday.

PARMA, Mo. -- Authorities are describing the fire which destroyed Parma's City Hall as arson. A second fire, which destroyed the home of the town's former mayor, is being called suspicious.

The Missouri Fire Marshal spent Wednesday looking at both blazes which left portions of Main Street in the small New Madrid County community in ashes. Joining him in the investigation were officers from the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Patrol's Drug and Crime Control Unit.

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens said Wednesday he received a call just after midnight of a fire at the home of Tyus Byrd. Byrd, who had served as mayor of Parma for four years, lost her re-election effort earlier this month.

In addition to Parma's Fire Department, fire personnel from Lilbourn and Malden fought the blaze at the residence. Stevens said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported in firefighters' efforts to extinguish the blaze, that destroyed the home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As the Lilbourn Fire Department left the site of the residential fire, just blocks away on Main Street, firefighters observed smoke coming from the small brick building which became home to the Parma City Hall several months ago.

Officers with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon at the scene of a fire which destroyed the Parma City Hall.
Officers with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon at the scene of a fire which destroyed the Parma City Hall.Submitted by Jill Bock

Stevens said the fire at the city hall "was most definitely arson." He said evidence found at the crime scene indicated the blaze was purposely set.

The fire at the Byrd residence was described as suspicious by the sheriff, who would not elaborate further on what was found at the scene. Investigation, Stevens added, is continuing.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy