Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members and city officials discussed current and future parks projects at the board’s monthly meeting Monday night at the Osage Centre.

Updates to already approved, ongoing projects were given by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones, parks manager Brock Davis and recreation division manager Penny Williams.

Many projects in Capaha Park are already underway, including the nearly-completed construction of a splash pad, for which Jones said park visitors should expect to see landscaping installed in April.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new, aquatic attraction is scheduled for May 1.

Additional planned Capaha Park projects include an improved bandshell, which has nearly been completed, a proposed leveling and reconstruction of the Rose Garden, and an amphitheater with dug out seating, a larger stage and electrical outputs from the stage to a soundboard.