NewsSeptember 22, 2023

Parks and Rec holds events for individuals with special needs

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department hosts monthly recreational events for those with special needs as part of the STAR program. Special Therapeutic Activities in Recreation (STAR) is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who have special needs...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department hosts monthly recreational events for those with special needs as part of the STAR program.

Special Therapeutic Activities in Recreation (STAR) is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who have special needs.

"The goal is to give the community with special needs an activity to participate in," said Moriah Lincoln, director of STAR program. "Sometimes our regular leagues are unable to accommodate some of their disabilities. So we provide a once-a-month program for anyone with disabilities to come out and enjoy."

The program offers indoor activities, such as dances and bowling, and outdoor activities, such as swimming at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

Parks and Recreation officials also modify some regular community activities, such as the Haunted Hall of Horror, to accommodate individuals with special needs, giving them a certain time frame to enjoy such activities.

"We just try to make sure they are involved in the community and events that we have but at a way they can participate," Lincoln said.

STAR hosts around 150 participants per event, including those with special needs and their parents and caregivers. The number is expected to increase as events move indoors in fall and winter, Lincoln said. The officials will make sure additional staff are on schedule to prepare for this increase.

Various accommodations are provided for each event. The events are always held on the bottom floor of indoor facilities with no stairs and no confined areas. Bathrooms are wheelchair-accessible, and there is plenty of accessible parking.

"We also make sure there is plenty of room between tables, so everyone has room to mingle without feeling they are crashing into anyone," she said.

According to the program's website, most individuals with special needs may participate in the program. People of all ages who are in special education classes, workshops or who have leisure needs not met by traditional recreation programs are eligible. This includes those with varying degrees of developmental delays, mental and physical disabilities, learning disabilities, behavior disorders, emotional difficulties and hearing or visual impairments.

"It is just great to see them smiling, laughing and having a good time. As long as they are having a good time, that's all we need," Lincoln said .

To register and for a full schedule, visit STAR program page under classes and programs on the Parks and Recreation website.

For more information, contact Moriah Lincoln at mlincoln@cityofcape.org or (573) 339-6732.

