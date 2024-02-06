Parks and Rec holds events for individuals with special needs

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department hosts monthly recreational events for those with special needs as part of the STAR program.

Special Therapeutic Activities in Recreation (STAR) is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who have special needs.

"The goal is to give the community with special needs an activity to participate in," said Moriah Lincoln, director of STAR program. "Sometimes our regular leagues are unable to accommodate some of their disabilities. So we provide a once-a-month program for anyone with disabilities to come out and enjoy."

The program offers indoor activities, such as dances and bowling, and outdoor activities, such as swimming at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

Parks and Recreation officials also modify some regular community activities, such as the Haunted Hall of Horror, to accommodate individuals with special needs, giving them a certain time frame to enjoy such activities.

"We just try to make sure they are involved in the community and events that we have but at a way they can participate," Lincoln said.