Cape Girardeau residents interested in pasta, entertainment and helping out the Parks and Recreation Foundation will have the opportunity to enjoy all three at the annual Spaghetti Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Arena Building. An adult meal is $10, ages 5 to 12 can eat for $7 and children younger than 4 eat free.
The event will feature a meal of spaghetti — or mostaccioli — with dessert, garlic bread and a drink included. During dinner time, people can either dine in or get curbside pickup. Also at dinner, patrons will be treated to live music from the Jerry Ford Orchestra.
Scott Williams, recreations division manager, said the event is fun for the whole family and a great meal for the price.
The fundraiser helps support the Parks Department with programs such as youth sports scholarships, and projects such as building new playground equipment for city parks.
Williams said Spaghetti Day normally feeds more than 3,000 people per year and generates around $20,000 to $25,000 for the foundation.
The event will be staffed by Parks Department employees, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members, foundation board members and volunteers.
