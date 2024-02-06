All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 4, 2022

Parks and Rec Foundation's Spaghetti Day returns to Cape Girardeau next week

Cape Girardeau residents interested in pasta, entertainment and helping out the Parks and Recreation Foundation will have the opportunity to enjoy all three at the annual Spaghetti Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Arena Building. An adult meal is $10, ages 5 to 12 can eat for $7 and children younger than 4 eat free...

Nathan English
John Zimmer, right, receives a plate of spaghetti and mostaccioli during the Parks and Recreation Foundation's Spaghetti Day on Nov. 7, 2019, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
John Zimmer, right, receives a plate of spaghetti and mostaccioli during the Parks and Recreation Foundation's Spaghetti Day on Nov. 7, 2019, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau residents interested in pasta, entertainment and helping out the Parks and Recreation Foundation will have the opportunity to enjoy all three at the annual Spaghetti Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Arena Building. An adult meal is $10, ages 5 to 12 can eat for $7 and children younger than 4 eat free.

The event will feature a meal of spaghetti — or mostaccioli — with dessert, garlic bread and a drink included. During dinner time, people can either dine in or get curbside pickup. Also at dinner, patrons will be treated to live music from the Jerry Ford Orchestra.

Scott Williams, recreations division manager, said the event is fun for the whole family and a great meal for the price.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The fundraiser helps support the Parks Department with programs such as youth sports scholarships, and projects such as building new playground equipment for city parks.

Williams said Spaghetti Day normally feeds more than 3,000 people per year and generates around $20,000 to $25,000 for the foundation.

The event will be staffed by Parks Department employees, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members, foundation board members and volunteers.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy