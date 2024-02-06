All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 17, 2020

Parks and Rec celebrates Fourth of July in October

The Fourth of July finally came -- on Oct. 10. Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at Arena Park for Parks and Rec Night, hosted by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. According to recreation supervisor Chris Eastridge, this event is usually over the Fourth of July holiday, but this year's event was rescheduled because of COVID-19...

Sarah Yenesel
Olivia Brooks, 8, slides down one of the inflatable bounce houses while her mother Shalen Brooks watches during the Parks and Rec Night at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Olivia Brooks, 8, slides down one of the inflatable bounce houses while her mother Shalen Brooks watches during the Parks and Rec Night at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The Fourth of July finally came -- on Oct. 10.

Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at Arena Park for Parks and Rec Night, hosted by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. According to recreation supervisor Chris Eastridge, this event is usually over the Fourth of July holiday, but this year's event was rescheduled because of COVID-19.

After a cloudy day, the skies cleared and made way for an evening of activities and food.

Hand sanitizer was available at various locations at the event, and attendees were asked to socially distance and to stay home if they felt sick in the past two weeks. Face coverings were not required.

Playmo waves to attendees of the Parks and Rec Night at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Playmo waves to attendees of the Parks and Rec Night at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Children flocked to the inflatable slides and fall themed games, such as bowling with a pumpkin, golf putting into a pumpkin, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, cornhole and more.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Above their heads, model airplanes and drones were being flown, and other models were on display.

A long line formed for balloon artist Varrin Davis until dark. Some of the most popular balloon creations of the night were hats, swords, flowers, cats and dogs.

Lines also formed at the local food trucks in the parking lot area, offering sweet and savory options.

As the sun set, the inflatable projection screen was filled with air and attendees began to find spots to sit on the grass.

Before the showing of the movie, "Monsters Inc.," dancers from Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio performed, and the Parks and Recreation staff used a slingshot to throw free T-shirts into the crowd.

Taleah Weddle, 4, accepts a balloon animal made by Varrin Davis during the Parks and Rec Night at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Taleah Weddle, 4, accepts a balloon animal made by Varrin Davis during the Parks and Rec Night at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The finale of the night was the postponed Fourth of July fireworks show that illuminated the night sky.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy