Parks and Rec celebrates Fourth of July in October

The Fourth of July finally came -- on Oct. 10.

Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at Arena Park for Parks and Rec Night, hosted by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. According to recreation supervisor Chris Eastridge, this event is usually over the Fourth of July holiday, but this year's event was rescheduled because of COVID-19.

After a cloudy day, the skies cleared and made way for an evening of activities and food.

Hand sanitizer was available at various locations at the event, and attendees were asked to socially distance and to stay home if they felt sick in the past two weeks. Face coverings were not required.

Playmo waves to attendees of the Parks and Rec Night at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Children flocked to the inflatable slides and fall themed games, such as bowling with a pumpkin, golf putting into a pumpkin, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, cornhole and more.