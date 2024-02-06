Parks and Rec celebrates Fourth of July in October

The Fourth of July finally came -- on Oct. 10.
Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at Arena Park for Parks and Rec Night, hosted by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. According to recreation supervisor Chris Eastridge, this event is usually over the Fourth of July holiday, but this year's event was rescheduled because of COVID-19.
After a cloudy day, the skies cleared and made way for an evening of activities and food.
Hand sanitizer was available at various locations at the event, and attendees were asked to socially distance and to stay home if they felt sick in the past two weeks. Face coverings were not required.
Children flocked to the inflatable slides and fall themed games, such as bowling with a pumpkin, golf putting into a pumpkin, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, cornhole and more.
Above their heads, model airplanes and drones were being flown, and other models were on display.
A long line formed for balloon artist Varrin Davis until dark. Some of the most popular balloon creations of the night were hats, swords, flowers, cats and dogs.
Lines also formed at the local food trucks in the parking lot area, offering sweet and savory options.
As the sun set, the inflatable projection screen was filled with air and attendees began to find spots to sit on the grass.
Before the showing of the movie, "Monsters Inc.," dancers from Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio performed, and the Parks and Recreation staff used a slingshot to throw free T-shirts into the crowd.
The finale of the night was the postponed Fourth of July fireworks show that illuminated the night sky.
