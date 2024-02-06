Parking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be limited ahead of and during Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
Beginning at noon Sunday, parking will be restricted on numerous streets downtown. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers will be posting signs in restricted areas; vehicles parked in the areas after noon will be towed, according to a news release from the department.
Parking will be restored immediately after the parade except on Bellevue Street.
"These precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and those participating in the Parade of Lights," the release said.
The following streets will be closed on both sides:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.