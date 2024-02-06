Parking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be limited ahead of and during Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

Beginning at noon Sunday, parking will be restricted on numerous streets downtown. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers will be posting signs in restricted areas; vehicles parked in the areas after noon will be towed, according to a news release from the department.

Parking will be restored immediately after the parade except on Bellevue Street.