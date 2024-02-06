Parking restrictions coming for SEMO Fair, parade

Because of a high number of people anticipated to attend the SEMO District Fair, parking regulations will be implemented, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

“No Parking” signs will be posted Friday in Arena Park; enforcement will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Any vehicles parked in a “No Parking” or “Restricted Parking” area will be towed at the owner’s expense, and a traffic ticket will be issued, according to a department news release.

Parking also will be restricted in Capaha Park, North West End Boulevard and Perry Avenue to accommodate the SEMO District Fair Parade on Saturday.