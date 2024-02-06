Parking restrictions coming for SEMO Fair, parade

Because of a high number of people anticipated to attend the SEMO District Fair, parking regulations will be implemented, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
“No Parking” signs will be posted Friday in Arena Park; enforcement will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Any vehicles parked in a “No Parking” or “Restricted Parking” area will be towed at the owner’s expense, and a traffic ticket will be issued, according to a department news release.
Parking also will be restricted in Capaha Park, North West End Boulevard and Perry Avenue to accommodate the SEMO District Fair Parade on Saturday.
Parade participants may be dropped off at West End Boulevard and Normal Street, and parade vehicles must enter Capaha Park from the intersection of Broadway and Perry Avenue.
Vehicles that ignore barricades may be ticketed, according to the release.
The parade route will include closures from Broadway to Kingshighway to Cape Rock Drive. Kingshighway will be closed from Hopper to Kiwanis streets during the parade.
