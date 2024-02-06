All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 26, 2019

Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights

Parking along several streets in Cape Girardeau will be restricted Sunday in the hours leading up to and during the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights that evening. The Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced starting at noon Sunday, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway between West End Boulevard and Main Street; on Main Street between Park Drive and William Street; on North West End Boulevard between Broadway and Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue between Broadway and Parkview Drive; and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview Drive. ...

Southeast Missourian

Parking along several streets in Cape Girardeau will be restricted Sunday in the hours leading up to and during the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights that evening.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced starting at noon Sunday, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway between West End Boulevard and Main Street; on Main Street between Park Drive and William Street; on North West End Boulevard between Broadway and Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue between Broadway and Parkview Drive; and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview Drive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers will place temporary “no parking” signs and other traffic-control devices along the affected streets. Vehicles parking in the temporary “no parking” zones after noon Sunday will be towed.

The Parade of Lights is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, and will run from Capaha Park east on Broadway to Main Street then south on Main Street to Independence Street.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy