Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights

Parking along several streets in Cape Girardeau will be restricted Sunday in the hours leading up to and during the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights that evening.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced starting at noon Sunday, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway between West End Boulevard and Main Street; on Main Street between Park Drive and William Street; on North West End Boulevard between Broadway and Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue between Broadway and Parkview Drive; and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview Drive.
Officers will place temporary “no parking” signs and other traffic-control devices along the affected streets. Vehicles parking in the temporary “no parking” zones after noon Sunday will be towed.
The Parade of Lights is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, and will run from Capaha Park east on Broadway to Main Street then south on Main Street to Independence Street.
