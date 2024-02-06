Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights

Parking along several streets in Cape Girardeau will be restricted Sunday in the hours leading up to and during the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights that evening.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced starting at noon Sunday, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway between West End Boulevard and Main Street; on Main Street between Park Drive and William Street; on North West End Boulevard between Broadway and Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue between Broadway and Parkview Drive; and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview Drive.