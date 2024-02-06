Parking restricted ahead of Homecoming Parade

Parking in certain areas of Cape Girardeau will be restricted ahead of the Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming Parade, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; on Houck Place, and Bellevue Street to North Pacific Street (in front of Houck Stadium); and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.
Officers will place signs and other traffic control devices at the above locations.
Vehicles parked in these areas after 2 a.m. Saturday will be towed from the street.
Parking will be restored on the city streets immediately following the parade, except Bellevue.
