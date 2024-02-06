All sections
NewsOctober 10, 2018

Parking restricted ahead of Homecoming Parade

Parking in certain areas of Cape Girardeau will be restricted ahead of the Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming Parade, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; on Houck Place, and Bellevue Street to North Pacific Street (in front of Houck Stadium); and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview. ...

Southeast Missourian
The Southeast Marching Band heads down Broadway on Oct. 14, 2017, during the Southeast Missouri State University homecoming parade in Cape Girardeau.
The Southeast Marching Band heads down Broadway on Oct. 14, 2017, during the Southeast Missouri State University homecoming parade in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Parking in certain areas of Cape Girardeau will be restricted ahead of the Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming Parade, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; on Houck Place, and Bellevue Street to North Pacific Street (in front of Houck Stadium); and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.

Officers will place signs and other traffic control devices at the above locations.

Vehicles parked in these areas after 2 a.m. Saturday will be towed from the street.

Parking will be restored on the city streets immediately following the parade, except Bellevue.

