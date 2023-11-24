Parking prohibitions set in Cape for Sunday's annual Parade of Lights

Parking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be restricted during the Old Town Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

Cape Girardeau Police Department announced that beginning at noon Sunday parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street, on Main Street from Park Drive to William Street, on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive, on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.