Parking lot upgrade OK'd by county commissioners; appointments made

The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a $132,237 contract Thursday with Fronabarger Concreters for parking improvements at the Sheriff's Department lot at Cherry and Missouri streets in Jackson.
Fronabarger was the low bidder on the project. The county also received a bid from Lappe Cement.
Commissioner Paul Koeper said the work on the sheriff's lot will begin June 21 and will be paid for out of the county's capital improvements budget.
The commission accepted a deputy sheriff supplemental salary fund grant administered by MOSMART -- Missouri Sheriff Methamphetamine Team -- providing an additional $100 per month in compensation to each of the county's 54 certified officers, according to Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.
The grant period is July 2021 to June 2022.
Deputy sheriffs in Cape County earn between $28,800 and $42,500 annually.
The commission approved Recorder of Deeds Drew Blattner's request to use $15,000 from his office's technical fund to pay to have old loose leaf marriage licenses and marriage license applications digitized using Arca Search of Cold Spring, Minnesota.
Blattner told commissioners the county was unable to obtain a grant to complete the digitizing project.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.