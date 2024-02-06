All sections
June 11, 2021

Parking lot upgrade OK'd by county commissioners; appointments made

The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a $132,237 contract Thursday with Fronabarger Concreters for parking improvements at the Sheriff's Department lot at Cherry and Missouri streets in Jackson. Fronabarger was the low bidder on the project. The county also received a bid from Lappe Cement...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a $132,237 contract Thursday with Fronabarger Concreters for parking improvements at the Sheriff's Department lot at Cherry and Missouri streets in Jackson.

Fronabarger was the low bidder on the project. The county also received a bid from Lappe Cement.

Commissioner Paul Koeper said the work on the sheriff's lot will begin June 21 and will be paid for out of the county's capital improvements budget.

Grant rec'd

The commission accepted a deputy sheriff supplemental salary fund grant administered by MOSMART -- Missouri Sheriff Methamphetamine Team -- providing an additional $100 per month in compensation to each of the county's 54 certified officers, according to Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.

Wysiwyg image
The grant period is July 2021 to June 2022.

Deputy sheriffs in Cape County earn between $28,800 and $42,500 annually.

Record digitizing

The commission approved Recorder of Deeds Drew Blattner's request to use $15,000 from his office's technical fund to pay to have old loose leaf marriage licenses and marriage license applications digitized using Arca Search of Cold Spring, Minnesota.

Blattner told commissioners the county was unable to obtain a grant to complete the digitizing project.

Appointments

  • Julie Metzger and Bill Ramsey were appointed to the SB-40 Board.
  • David Warren was appointed to the Cape Girardeau County Transit Board.
