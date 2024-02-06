Parking lot upgrade OK'd by county commissioners; appointments made

The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a $132,237 contract Thursday with Fronabarger Concreters for parking improvements at the Sheriff's Department lot at Cherry and Missouri streets in Jackson.

Fronabarger was the low bidder on the project. The county also received a bid from Lappe Cement.

Commissioner Paul Koeper said the work on the sheriff's lot will begin June 21 and will be paid for out of the county's capital improvements budget.

Grant rec'd

The commission accepted a deputy sheriff supplemental salary fund grant administered by MOSMART -- Missouri Sheriff Methamphetamine Team -- providing an additional $100 per month in compensation to each of the county's 54 certified officers, according to Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.