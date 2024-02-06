All sections
NewsDecember 6, 2018
Parking lot to open in Jackson today at site of new Justice Center
As part of the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center project, a new parking lot will open today, according to a news release from the county. This lot will replace current parking south of the Sheriff Department, the release stated. Citizens will enter and exit the new parking via High Street, between the current jail and the American Legion Hall...
Southeast Missourian

As part of the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center project, a new parking lot will open today, according to a news release from the county.

This lot will replace current parking south of the Sheriff Department, the release stated.

Citizens will enter and exit the new parking via High Street, between the current jail and the American Legion Hall.

The current parking area (site of the new justice center) closed at end of business Wednesday to allow contractors to continue excavation work.

Local News

