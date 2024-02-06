Park worker's family warns about danger of tick-borne virus

ST. LOUIS -- Family of an eastern Missouri park worker who relatives said died of complications from the tick-borne Bourbon virus are warning the public about the illness.

Tamela Wilson, 58, worked at Meramec State Park, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The park is about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis, near the town of Sullivan.

After her death June 23, the state Department of Natural Resources collected ticks for testing and announced the park was "an area of interest" in an investigation of a Bourbon virus case.

The state health department confirmed the same day a resident had contracted Bourbon virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wilson had the virus after testing negative for other tick-borne diseases, a result of Wilson removing two ticks from her body just weeks before in May.

Wilson's daughter, Amie May, said her mother had acquired secondary infections, including pneumonia. She also had been treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma since 2012.