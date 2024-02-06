All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 10, 2017

Park maintenance, aquatic center among tax topics proposal meeting

More money for park maintenance and construction of an indoor aquatic center are two of the items mentioned by Cape Girardeau residents who turned out for a public meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed renewal of a parks and stormwater sales tax. More than 30 people, including city staff and four council members, attended the meeting, held at the 4-H Exhibit Hall at Arena Park. ...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

More money for park maintenance and construction of an indoor aquatic center are two of the items mentioned by Cape Girardeau residents who turned out for a public meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed renewal of a parks and stormwater sales tax.

More than 30 people, including city staff and four council members, attended the meeting, held at the 4-H Exhibit Hall at Arena Park. The meeting was the first of three meetings scheduled by city officials to obtain public input on possible parks and stormwater projects that could be funded if voters extend the sales tax in April.

Elvis Dunn said he would like to see more money spent on maintenance of the city parks. He added that he favors improvements to the Arena Park grandstands and construction of permanent restrooms in parks citywide.

Dunn said he also supports upgrades to recreational fields and parks' facilities that can attract sports tournaments and other revenue-producing events.

Clay Hahs said he wants to see the city construct an indoor aquatic center to replace the community's aging swimming pool.

He suggested the aquatic center be built somewhere besides the current pool location, which has limited parking.

Hahs, whose son is a member of the Cape Girardeau Central High School state champion swim team, said an aquatic center could include an Olympic-size pool for swim competitions as well as a diving well and a recreational swimming pool.

Having an indoor recreational pool would generate revenue from swimming enthusiasts year round, he said.

Hahs said he swam on the high school's first swim team in 1990 and has been "involved in the sport of swimming since I was a kid."

The current pool operates in the winter under a fabric-inflated roof or "bubble." He said, "It has been patched two or three times."

"The air quality [inside the facility] is pretty poor," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bari Neff, who serves on the parks advisory board, said she was pleased with the turnout.

Neff said city parks have been improved greatly since voters approved the tax in 2008. She said she is "excited" about the possibility of more improvements, including the addition of permanent restrooms in various parks.

The proposed tax extension would fund improvements for the next 15 years, she said.

City manager Scott Meyer said the tax, coupled with issuance of bonds, could generate about $40 million for parks and stormwater improvements over the next 15 years.

The current sales tax includes a one-eighth-cent permanent sales tax and a three-eighth-cent tax that expires next year.

City officials propose to increase the permanent sales tax by another one-eighth cent to provide more money for operations and maintenance of parks and stormwater services and allocate the other quarter-cent to parks and stormwater capital-improvement projects.

The quarter-cent part of the tax would expire after 15 years unless voters extend it again.

The next public meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center.

For more information on the projects, go here: http://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/prs

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy