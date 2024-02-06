Park maintenance, aquatic center among tax topics proposal meeting

More money for park maintenance and construction of an indoor aquatic center are two of the items mentioned by Cape Girardeau residents who turned out for a public meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed renewal of a parks and stormwater sales tax.

More than 30 people, including city staff and four council members, attended the meeting, held at the 4-H Exhibit Hall at Arena Park. The meeting was the first of three meetings scheduled by city officials to obtain public input on possible parks and stormwater projects that could be funded if voters extend the sales tax in April.

Elvis Dunn said he would like to see more money spent on maintenance of the city parks. He added that he favors improvements to the Arena Park grandstands and construction of permanent restrooms in parks citywide.

Dunn said he also supports upgrades to recreational fields and parks' facilities that can attract sports tournaments and other revenue-producing events.

Clay Hahs said he wants to see the city construct an indoor aquatic center to replace the community's aging swimming pool.

He suggested the aquatic center be built somewhere besides the current pool location, which has limited parking.

Hahs, whose son is a member of the Cape Girardeau Central High School state champion swim team, said an aquatic center could include an Olympic-size pool for swim competitions as well as a diving well and a recreational swimming pool.

Having an indoor recreational pool would generate revenue from swimming enthusiasts year round, he said.

Hahs said he swam on the high school's first swim team in 1990 and has been "involved in the sport of swimming since I was a kid."

The current pool operates in the winter under a fabric-inflated roof or "bubble." He said, "It has been patched two or three times."

"The air quality [inside the facility] is pretty poor," he said.