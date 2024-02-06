Park Day returns Saturday in Cape, Jackson after a 2020 shutout

Municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson hope for good weather Saturday as both cities stage their first park cleanup day since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cape Girardeau

Friends of the Parks Day and the Great Cape Cleanup, the annual park beautification event, is hosted by the city's Parks and Recreation Department and the Keep Cape Beautiful Committee.

Volunteers who have a specific park in mind for cleanup are encouraged to call Parks and Recreation for information on work scheduled there.

Residents may also sign up online in advance at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/special_events/friends_of_the_park.

All others are encouraged to come to Capaha Park Shelter No. 3 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The workday is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Department employees will supply volunteers with plantings, as appropriate, along with certain tools and trash bags for litter pickup.

Lunch, including hot dogs, will be provided afterward to workers, plus a T-shirt (Sizes are not guaranteed, and supplies are limited).

Turnout, according to Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones, depends a bit on the conditions.

"We hope for between 300 to 400 volunteers," said Jones, who acknowledged the weather forecast for Saturday may not be ideal.

"(Southeast Missouri State University) usually has fraternities and sororities signing up to fulfill service project hours and we have quite a few Scout troops, too, who come to spread mulch, plant flowers and pick up litter," she added.