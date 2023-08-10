Zion Methodist Church of Gordonville will be holding its Great Gordonville Giveaway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The church will be giving away school supplies as well as many other items including coats, personal hygiene products and more.

Zion Methodist Church of Gordonville will be holding its Great Gordonville Giveaway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The church will be giving away school supplies as well as many other items including coats, personal hygiene products and more.

Grace Church at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau will hold its third annual Back-to-School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The church gives away backpacks with school supplies, gently-used clothes and shoes for students in pre-K through high school. There will also be free hair cuts and more. Children must be present to receive a backpack and shop the clothing section. To attend this free event, register by going to

www.gracecg.com/back-to-school-bash