NewsAugust 10, 2023

Parents: Waited until the last minute to buy school supplies? Here are school lists and 2 giveaway events

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

School-supply lists for the start of the 2023-2024 school year have been given to stores in the area as well as being posted online for easy access. Below are several area school supply lists that are up to date for the 2023-2024 school year.

Around the heartland there are opportunities to get free school supplies.

  • Zion Methodist Church of Gordonville will be holding its Great Gordonville Giveaway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The church will be giving away school supplies as well as many other items including coats, personal hygiene products and more.
  • Grace Church at 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau will hold its third annual Back-to-School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The church gives away backpacks with school supplies, gently-used clothes and shoes for students in pre-K through high school. There will also be free hair cuts and more. Children must be present to receive a backpack and shop the clothing section. To attend this free event, register by going to www.gracecg.com/back-to-school-bash.
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

