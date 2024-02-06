Parents sue Missouri carnival operator after death of toddler

WICHITA, Kan. -- The parents of a toddler fatally injured at a traveling carnival in Kansas have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the carnival's Missouri-based operator.

The Wichita Eagle reported Shaun Bartonek and Rheannon Babcock sued Evans United Shows last year in Clinton County Circuit Court in Missouri. Their 15-month-old daughter, Pressley Bartonek, touched an electrically charged fence in May in Wichita and died five days later.