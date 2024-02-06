Parents: Son's death on Florida ride could've been prevented

ST. LOUIS -- The parents of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park say their son's death was preventable.

Nekia Dodd, the mother of Tyre Sampson, speaking Tuesday at a news conference in downtown St. Louis, said her son's death has left her struggling with emotions ranging from frustration to grief to anger.

"Take the ride down completely," Dodd said. "Get rid of it all together. Too much of a risk."

Later in the day, outside the closed ride in Orlando's tourist district, the teen's father, Yarnell Sampson, said he wanted the people responsible to be held accountable. Before addressing reporters, he walked by a makeshift memorial of flowers and signs to honor his son and wiped away tears.

"When I found out it was my child, it took the breath out of me. It took some life out of me as well," Sampson said.

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando is pictured March 28. The parents of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida's tourist district have sued its owner, manufacturer and landlord, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. The lawsuit was filed Monday in state court in Orlando. Associated Press file

The parents filed a lawsuit in state court in Orlando on Monday against the ride's owner, manufacturer and landlord, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

The lawsuit claims the defendants failed to warn Sampson, who was 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighed 380 pounds, about the risks of someone of his size going on the ride. It also claims they did not provide an appropriate restraint system.

Michael Haggard, one of Dodd's attorneys, held up a seat belt strap he said costs $22. While most free-fall rides have a shoulder harness and a seat belt, the Orlando Free Fall ride had only an over-the-shoulder harness. Adding seat belts to the ride's 30 seats would have cost $660, the lawsuit said.

"It's disgusting," Dodd said. "You wanted to save a dollar but you stripped me of my son."

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who also is representing the teen's family, said at the Orlando news conference the teens' parents were seeking millions of dollars. Another attorney, Bob Hilliard, said among the witnesses they want to testify is someone who was on the ride before Tyre Sampson, who "has a story to tell." Hilliard didn't elaborate further.