SIKESTON, Mo. � The will is there, and if the parents of children who attend the University Child Development Center in Sikeston could find a way, they would keep the center�s doors open forever.

Citing significant budget challenges and cuts as the reason for its decision, Southeast Missouri State University announced Jan. 29 it will close the child-care center at Southeast�s regional campus in Sikeston by June 29.

Parents of the 56 children who attend the center were given the opportunity to hear from Southeast�s provost, Karl Kunkel, and dean of the College of Education, Diana Rogers-Adkisson, during a 90-minute meeting Wednesday at the Sikeston campus.

�My purpose is not to convince anybody of anything but simply take the opportunity to provide background and talk about the situation we�re facing at the university and try to make sure people understand where we�re coming from in this situation,� Kunkel told the nearly 50 people in attendance. �I understand this is a very difficult situation, and it�s going to cause difficulty for a number of families.�

Kunkel commended Child Development Center director Barbara Meraz and her 16-member staff, saying they were excellent.

�This is simply based on the budget situation the university is facing. ... We�re proud of it and the work they�ve done and the accreditation they�ve earned,� Kunkel said.

Unfortunately, the chief academic officer said, the university is in a situation that has caused it to make a several difficult choices. In deciding the budget reductions, the university had to keep its mission in mind, he said.

�The primary mission at Southeast Missouri State University is to provide academic programs for our students and the region � and so that�s why we exist as an institution. And we do other good things, other outreach activities like child-care centers, but our primary mission, when it comes down to it, is to provide that academic experience for students who are going to college.�

The university is facing significant budget challenges. Gov. Eric Greitens withheld $3.43 million in spring 2017; the university experienced a 9-percent reduction in fiscal year 2018 appropriations.

This meant $6.6 million in reductions had to be made across the university, Kunkel said. Of the $6.6 million that must be cut throughout the institution, $1.2 million of the reductions must be made in Academic Affairs, which is the division the Sikeston Child Development Center falls under, he said.

Prior to Monday�s announcement of closing, Kunkel had said the university has eliminated 55 filled and vacant positions and also have fired 20 people in the past three days. There�s been a reorganization across the university to merge departments and eliminate positions, and 77 employees have opted to voluntarily retire. Employee health-insurance rates have increased, and the university has implemented a four-month hiring delay in an effort to generate some savings back before filling positions.

Also on Monday, the university announced it would no longer be offering academic programs at the Malden campus. Declining enrollment in recent years was the reason cited for the decision.

�Total operating expenses for the Sikeston Child Development Center is $342,270, so that�s how much it costs to pay the teachers and the director, buy supplies, pay the bills,� Kunkel said. �Of that amount, the university provides the center with $154,231 subsidy.�

Since 2006, the university has provided a substantial subsidy for the child-care center�s budget, according to Kunkel.

�For the last four years or so, the center has run at a deficit, and so the university was putting more money into it than what was budgeted,� Kunkel said. �That deficit peaked out at about $194,000 in fiscal year 2014. The child-care center has paid that off slowly, but there�s still a deficit of $67,000. We made the decision that the Sikeston center was something we couldn�t continue to fund going forward.�

The Sikeston center�s budget breakdown is $279,000 for personnel, $35,000 student labor, $20,453 for operation and $7,500 for debt reduction.

Additional state budget cuts to the university of another 10 percent are expected in the upcoming fiscal year, he said.

Many parents wondered why university officials didn�t come to them long before Monday when they were told the center would close in five months.

Kunkel apologized to the parents and said they could have come to the Sikeston center in November and asked for their feedback.

Ellie Collom, whose preschool-aged son attends the center, attended the meeting.

�SEMO wants to blame the state cuts. I want to blame them for not operating a good business and wasting tax dollars,� Collom said. �If time was spent to help the day care grow or find grants or other programs that may work to raise more money, we possibly wouldn�t be in this position.�

Parents also inquired about the status of the university�s School for Young Children in Cape Girardeau, which officials confirmed would remain open. The center serves 145 children throughout 11 classrooms with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

�That child-care center is larger, proximate to the main campus and has a larger operating budget that has more academic programs that depend on field experiences for Southeast students,� Kunkel said.

Parents offered suggestions as possible solutions, such as splitting the subsidy between the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston centers and making cuts to the university�s athletics department.

For many of the families who live in Sikeston, there isn�t another child-care option, especially child care for children younger than 2.

Parents said they were willing to pay more money in order to keep a center where their children were comfortable.