SIKESTON, Mo. ï¿½ The will is there, and if the parents of children who attend the University Child Development Center in Sikeston could find a way, they would keep the centerï¿½s doors open forever.

Citing significant budget challenges and cuts as the reason for its decision, Southeast Missouri State University announced Jan. 29 it will close the child-care center at Southeastï¿½s regional campus in Sikeston by June 29.

Parents of the 56 children who attend the center were given the opportunity to hear from Southeastï¿½s provost, Karl Kunkel, and dean of the College of Education, Diana Rogers-Adkisson, during a 90-minute meeting Wednesday at the Sikeston campus.

ï¿½My purpose is not to convince anybody of anything but simply take the opportunity to provide background and talk about the situation weï¿½re facing at the university and try to make sure people understand where weï¿½re coming from in this situation,ï¿½ Kunkel told the nearly 50 people in attendance. ï¿½I understand this is a very difficult situation, and itï¿½s going to cause difficulty for a number of families.ï¿½

Kunkel commended Child Development Center director Barbara Meraz and her 16-member staff, saying they were excellent.

ï¿½This is simply based on the budget situation the university is facing. ... Weï¿½re proud of it and the work theyï¿½ve done and the accreditation theyï¿½ve earned,ï¿½ Kunkel said.

Unfortunately, the chief academic officer said, the university is in a situation that has caused it to make a several difficult choices. In deciding the budget reductions, the university had to keep its mission in mind, he said.

ï¿½The primary mission at Southeast Missouri State University is to provide academic programs for our students and the region ï¿½ and so thatï¿½s why we exist as an institution. And we do other good things, other outreach activities like child-care centers, but our primary mission, when it comes down to it, is to provide that academic experience for students who are going to college.ï¿½

The university is facing significant budget challenges. Gov. Eric Greitens withheld $3.43 million in spring 2017; the university experienced a 9-percent reduction in fiscal year 2018 appropriations.

This meant $6.6 million in reductions had to be made across the university, Kunkel said. Of the $6.6 million that must be cut throughout the institution, $1.2 million of the reductions must be made in Academic Affairs, which is the division the Sikeston Child Development Center falls under, he said.

Prior to Mondayï¿½s announcement of closing, Kunkel had said the university has eliminated 55 filled and vacant positions and also have fired 20 people in the past three days. Thereï¿½s been a reorganization across the university to merge departments and eliminate positions, and 77 employees have opted to voluntarily retire. Employee health-insurance rates have increased, and the university has implemented a four-month hiring delay in an effort to generate some savings back before filling positions.

Also on Monday, the university announced it would no longer be offering academic programs at the Malden campus. Declining enrollment in recent years was the reason cited for the decision.

ï¿½Total operating expenses for the Sikeston Child Development Center is $342,270, so thatï¿½s how much it costs to pay the teachers and the director, buy supplies, pay the bills,ï¿½ Kunkel said. ï¿½Of that amount, the university provides the center with $154,231 subsidy.ï¿½

Since 2006, the university has provided a substantial subsidy for the child-care centerï¿½s budget, according to Kunkel.

ï¿½For the last four years or so, the center has run at a deficit, and so the university was putting more money into it than what was budgeted,ï¿½ Kunkel said. ï¿½That deficit peaked out at about $194,000 in fiscal year 2014. The child-care center has paid that off slowly, but thereï¿½s still a deficit of $67,000. We made the decision that the Sikeston center was something we couldnï¿½t continue to fund going forward.ï¿½

The Sikeston centerï¿½s budget breakdown is $279,000 for personnel, $35,000 student labor, $20,453 for operation and $7,500 for debt reduction.

Additional state budget cuts to the university of another 10 percent are expected in the upcoming fiscal year, he said.

Many parents wondered why university officials didnï¿½t come to them long before Monday when they were told the center would close in five months.

Kunkel apologized to the parents and said they could have come to the Sikeston center in November and asked for their feedback.

Ellie Collom, whose preschool-aged son attends the center, attended the meeting.

ï¿½SEMO wants to blame the state cuts. I want to blame them for not operating a good business and wasting tax dollars,ï¿½ Collom said. ï¿½If time was spent to help the day care grow or find grants or other programs that may work to raise more money, we possibly wouldnï¿½t be in this position.ï¿½

Parents also inquired about the status of the universityï¿½s School for Young Children in Cape Girardeau, which officials confirmed would remain open. The center serves 145 children throughout 11 classrooms with children ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

ï¿½That child-care center is larger, proximate to the main campus and has a larger operating budget that has more academic programs that depend on field experiences for Southeast students,ï¿½ Kunkel said.

Parents offered suggestions as possible solutions, such as splitting the subsidy between the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston centers and making cuts to the universityï¿½s athletics department.

For many of the families who live in Sikeston, there isnï¿½t another child-care option, especially child care for children younger than 2.

Parents said they were willing to pay more money in order to keep a center where their children were comfortable.