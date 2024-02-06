All sections
NewsDecember 21, 2016

Parents killed while headed to Missouri hospital to see son

LEBANON, Mo. -- Authorities said parents on the way to visit their hospitalized son were among four people killed in a deadly Missouri crash. KOLR-TV reported 38-year-old Daniel Hahn of Springfield and 37-year-old Loretta Hendrickson of Lebanon were headed Friday to University Hospital in Columbia when another car crossed the center line...

Associated Press

LEBANON, Mo. -- Authorities said parents on the way to visit their hospitalized son were among four people killed in a deadly Missouri crash.

KOLR-TV reported 38-year-old Daniel Hahn of Springfield and 37-year-old Loretta Hendrickson of Lebanon were headed Friday to University Hospital in Columbia when another car crossed the center line.

Besides Hahn and Hendrickson, two people in the other car were killed in the head-on crash on a state highway five miles north of Lebanon. The patrol identified them as 36-year-old Arthur Hayes and 35-year-old Crystal Hayes of Eldridge.

Hahn and Hendrickson's son, 19-year-old Chris Hahn of Pittsburg, Missouri, had been injured earlier Friday in a head-on collision on U.S. 54 in Camden County. He remained hospitalized Tuesday in fair condition, and a co-worker has started a GoFundMe account.

Information from: KOLR-TV, http://www.kolr10.com

