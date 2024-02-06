STEELE, Mo. -- The parents of a 4-year-old child who died Sunday in Steele have been arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect resulting in her death.

Aaron Marcel Jackson, 30, of Hayti and Erica Pleasant, 32, of Steele are each charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child, according to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.

At 3:17 p.m. Sunday, Arbri Jackson, 4, of Steele was brought to the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti and pronounced dead.

"Evidence indicated the children were living in deplorable conditions," Greenwell said. "The home was infested with roaches, mice, lice and human and animal waste. It appeared the children had not been receiving basic hygiene."