All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 3, 2019

Parents charged in child's death in Bootheel living in 'deplorable condition'

STEELE, Mo. -- The parents of a 4-year-old child who died Sunday in Steele have been arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect resulting in her death. Aaron Marcel Jackson, 30, of Hayti and Erica Pleasant, 32, of Steele are each charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child, according to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell...

Standard Democrat

STEELE, Mo. -- The parents of a 4-year-old child who died Sunday in Steele have been arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect resulting in her death.

Aaron Marcel Jackson, 30, of Hayti and Erica Pleasant, 32, of Steele are each charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child, according to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.

At 3:17 p.m. Sunday, Arbri Jackson, 4, of Steele was brought to the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti and pronounced dead.

"Evidence indicated the children were living in deplorable conditions," Greenwell said. "The home was infested with roaches, mice, lice and human and animal waste. It appeared the children had not been receiving basic hygiene."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

An autopsy was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday in Farmington, and preliminary results show the child was very sick and had not been given medical attention, Greenwell said in a news release.

"Two other children were at the home and have been placed in the custody of the children's division," Greenwell said.

A 1-year-old female and 2-year-old male were given medical exams and released from the hospital, the sheriff said.

Pemiscot County deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators, Steele Police officers and investigators from the Children's Division continue working on the investigation of Arbri's death, Greenwell said.

Jackson and Pleasant are being held in the Pemiscot County Jail without bond. They will be arraigned at 10 a.m. Thursday in Pemiscot County Circuit Court Division II.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy