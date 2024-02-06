Parent ProTech offers a guide to keep kids safe online

TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram. And so many more.

Social media is everywhere these days and can be accessible to anyone with a smartphone or computer. Having this type of power in one’s hand or pocket can be daunting for everyone involved.

Brock Murphy, a Southeast Missouri native, has come up with a solution to relieve stress for parents and educators when it comes to safely navigating technology. He and his team have developed a program called Parent ProTech which helps parents, who are unfamiliar with the platforms their children use, gain more information and understand the potential digital threats.

Murphy said Parent ProTech was born from people reaching out to him and a co-founder asking for help understanding the platforms and their updates.

“People were reaching out to us and we quickly realized that there’s a bit of a disconnect between what people hope they know about the platforms that our kids are surrounded by today and what they can be used for or who they can be talking to, not even to mention the data privacy and all that. Parent ProTech started from that. So what can we do to empower families and educators to be more active and aware of what our kids are doing online?”

One thing Murphy said that has families trying to understand is the rapidly changing names and new platforms. With Twitter now being called X and the different ways kids can game whether it be Roblox, Minecraft or Fortnite, Parent ProTech is a one-stop-shop under the parent protection umbrella that has family resources to stay up to date on the constant changes and updates.

He said one thing Parent ProTech strives to do is to meet parents where they are in their technology journey and to give them prevention education on the platforms their kids are on and how to navigate them. In addition, how to add available parental controls.

On the Parent ProTech website, there are terrifying facts rotating from the pressure kids feel to post on social media to the percentage of kids who are exposed to explicit content.