Pardon request cites same argument as Greitens

ST. LOUIS -- A man convicted of invasion of privacy 19 years ago is asking Gov. Eric Greitens for a pardon, using the same argument Greitens' lawyers are using in the effort to dismiss the governor's own felony indictment.

In 1999, Paul Henreid was convicted of invasion of privacy in St. Louis for secretly filming sex partners. Henreid's attorney, Al Watkins, said Monday it would be "hypocritical" for Greitens to reject the pardon request.

"What's good for the governor should be good for the gander," Watkins said.

Several email, text and phone messages left with spokespeople for Greitens were not immediately returned.

A St. Louis grand jury last week indicted the Republican governor on alleged invasion of privacy. Greitens is accused of taking a compromising photo without permission of the woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected governor.

Henreid's trial attorneys argued the law was aimed at "peeping Toms," not someone engaged in a consensual relationship.

Greitens' attorneys made a similar argument in the motion to dismiss, writing that the law "applies to situations such as voyeurs or peeping toms who take photographs in locations such as restrooms, tanning beds, locker rooms, changing rooms, and bedrooms. The law does not apply to the participants in sexual activity."