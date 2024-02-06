When you ask Ryan Davie about what he does for a living, he smiles and his eyes light up.

He's been in the field for more than 20 years now, and his body language and facial expressions give away his passion for helping people.

Davie, a captain, is the head EMT and paramedic professional at Jackson Fire and Rescue. He's one of 18 EMTs at the fire department. His paramedic certification gives him the training to handle certain life-saving actions on the job.

Though the fire department is, by name and reputation, known for putting out fires, approximately 75% of calls that come to the stations are for medical emergencies. Fire trucks often beat ambulances to a scene by several minutes, so fire department first responders are critical in life-and-death emergencies where minutes matter.

Davie began his career as a volunteer in 2002 for Gordonville Fire District. He had a friend who was the volunteer fire chief.

"It started out that he just needed some help, and I lived right across the street from the fire station. I grew up around the fire department, so I thought, 'Well, I'll just give him a hand to see if I even like it.' And I did like it. On one of the fire scenes, we actually had a guy who had fallen and hurt himself at that particular time. We didn't really have any kind of medical trained people on the fire scene to wait until the ambulance gets there to help him. So feeling kind of helpless, I pursued going into EMT class."

Davie at first pursued the EMT class through the Career and Technology Center at Cape Girardeau Central High School, thinking he would learn how to help do basic triage in his volunteer role. But he eventually realized, before finishing the course, that the certification could be a building block for a career path. He began using the certification in part-time roles with ambulance districts in the area on nights and weekends. At the same time, he was working in a sales role. He encourages anyone thinking about becoming an EMT to jump in and do it. His only career regret is that he didn't start down the path sooner. But once he did, he knew he was hooked.

"I was just testing the waters to see if I actually liked it. I did like it," Davie said.

He left his sales job and began a full-time role with an ambulance district, while also going through firefighter school. He then landed with Jackson Fire and Rescue. He said typically an EMT certification takes several months and a paramedic certification takes a couple of years of education.