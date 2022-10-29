'Parade', 'Relish' to end print publication

The publisher of "Parade" and "Relish" magazines, inserted in the Southeast Missourian, have announced the end of print publications of those titles.
"Relish" will not longer publish in print as of the end of this October, and the final "Parade" print magazine will be Nov. 6.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.