Parade of Lights set for Thanksgiving weekend

This year, Old Town Cape will host its 31st annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, in Cape Girardeau.

The theme this year will be "Gnome Place Like Home For the Holidays!" Parade of Light chairpersons Kent and Vicki Zickfield said in a newsletter from Old Town Cape that with a theme like this they are expecting multiple sightings of the elusive mythical character along the parade route.

The parade will line up and begin at Capaha Park and continue east down Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.