NewsMarch 24, 2023

Parade of Lights set for Thanksgiving weekend

This year, Old Town Cape will host its 31st annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, in Cape Girardeau. The theme this year will be "Gnome Place Like Home For the Holidays!" Parade of Light chairpersons Kent and Vicki Zickfield said in a newsletter from Old Town Cape that with a theme like this they are expecting multiple sightings of the elusive mythical character along the parade route...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

This year, Old Town Cape will host its 31st annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, in Cape Girardeau.

The theme this year will be "Gnome Place Like Home For the Holidays!" Parade of Light chairpersons Kent and Vicki Zickfield said in a newsletter from Old Town Cape that with a theme like this they are expecting multiple sightings of the elusive mythical character along the parade route.

The parade will line up and begin at Capaha Park and continue east down Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.

Attendees can expect to see local Cape Girardeau and surrounding area businesses and organizations have holiday-themed floats, which are encouraged to be decorated with lights and music.

Floats will be judged for best theme, best appearance by a business or organization, best appearance by a not-for-profit, best music, best lighting, best marching band, and the chairman's award.

Entry packets to participate can be obtained via email at sydneywaters@oldtowncape.org or in person at 338 Broadway, Suite 401, in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

