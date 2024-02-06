Parade of Lights returns Sunday

The 29th Parade of Lights will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday in Cape Girardeau.

Part of Old Town Cape Inc.'s Christmas in Downtown, the parade's theme is "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!"

The route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, proceed east on Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.

Judges will choose participant winners in several categories, including best theme, best music, best lighting and best marching band.