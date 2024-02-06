Parade of Lights returns Sunday

The 29th Parade of Lights will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Part of Old Town Cape Inc.'s Christmas in Downtown, the parade's theme is "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!"
The route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, proceed east on Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.
Judges will choose participant winners in several categories, including best theme, best music, best lighting and best marching band.
For more information, visit oldtowncape.org.
Cape Girardeau Police Department officials announced that beginning at noon Sunday, parking will be prohibited along the parade route -- both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street, Main Street from Park Drive to William Street, North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive, the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview and the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.
Officers will place signs and other traffic control devices at the above locations.
Parking will be restored on most city streets immediately after the parade.
