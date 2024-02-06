Paperwork, grading makes TTF 6 list for Veterans Drive extension

A final decision on whether to extend Veterans Memorial Drive won’t be made by voters next year, but rather in 2025, members of a Cape Girardeau city advisory committee said Monday.

But that hasn’t stopped the advisory board from laying the groundwork for the project by proposing to spend $2.3 million on design, property acquisition and grading work.

The project would extend Veterans Memorial Drive from Hopper Road south to the Route K area.

It is estimated to cost about $6 million, but committee members said they want the project done in two phases because of the cost.

Committee member John Voss expressed concern about including grading work as part of the Transportation Trust Fund 6 program when there is no certainty voters in 2025 will approve the millions of dollars needed to construct the roadway.

“I would prefer to do paperwork and not dirt work on TTF 6,” Voss said.

Voters will decide next year whether to extend the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax for another five years, to 2025.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner suggested it would be “a gamble on our part” to assume voters would provide construction dollars for the project in a future tax vote.

She questioned the idea of committing to the dirt work without knowing whether the street would be built.

But committee chairman and former Mayor Harry Rediger said the road project needs to move forward.

“I think we would be wrong not to do a new project,” he said, adding he wants to include grading as part of the initial phase.

“I am fine going part way,” he said.