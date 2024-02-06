Paper: Screenshots show Greitens staff used app for public business

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Screenshots of text messages show former Gov. Eric Greitens' staff used a message-deleting app on their state-issued phones to discuss government business with each other and people outside the governor's office, according to a published report.

The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday it obtained copies of screenshots Greitens' legal team turned over to a Cole County court as part of a lawsuit over Greitens' staff's use of the Confide app. The lawsuit claims the governor's staff used Confide to circumvent the state's open records laws. Although Greitens resigned June 1, his legal team continues to try to get the lawsuit dismissed.

Greitens and his staff have acknowledged using Confide but have said it was only for logistics such as scheduling.

David Steelman, a member of the University of Missouri Board of Curators whose wife was in Greitens' cabinet, told The Star last week he remembers venting to a friend at a dinner about Grietens, who had been governor for less than a year at the time.

"I think I said to (his friend), 'Who's (Greitens) listening to?"' Steelman recalled in an interview. "And he said 'just get on Confide and you'll see. if you want to know who is running government, there they are right there."'

As part of the lawsuit, the governor's office earlier this year turned over screenshots of text messages Greitens' staff sent on Confide, which destroyed messages after they are read. The attorneys for the plaintiffs argue Missouri residents deserve to know what happened during Greitens' tenure to prevent a similar problem in the future.